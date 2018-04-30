Knife-wielding man allegedly threatens, assaults delivery woman over pizza

Stock image of delivery pizza. David Vova Weigand, 20, allegedly threatened a delivery woman with kitchen knives and assaulted her as he ordered her to drop a pizza order worth less than $20 in St. George, Utah, Monday, April 30, 2018 | Photo by Arlite, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 20-year-old man allegedly pointed kitchen knives at a delivery woman, assaulted her and commanded her to drop the pizza she was holding during the early morning hours of Monday.

But instead of getting any pizza, the suspect got a trip to jail.

David Vova Weigand, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and failure to stop for an officer’s command at 1:30 a.m. Monday. He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility with a $26,950 total bail.

The incident began when Dalrie Faught, a 27-year-old Domino’s pizza-delivery woman, arrived at an apartment at 344 S. 1990 E Street, which is Red Rock Ridge student housing. Faught was there to make a pizza delivery costing about $17, but when there was nobody at the address for the pizza order, she started walking down the stairs back to her car, according to the probable cause statement filed by St. George Police officer James Schafer.

That’s when Weigand allegedly approached the woman with his face painted a dark color, according to the statement. He asked the woman about the pizza she had, after which Faught asked him if he could pay for the order. Weigand then said he couldn’t pay for the pizza as he pulled out two kitchen knives — one for each hand.

“He told her to ‘put the food down, and no one would get hurt,'” reads the probable cause statement.

Instead of handing Weigand the pizza, Faught continued to walk toward her car with the pizza in her hands. Weigand then “moved both hands with the knife blades pointing at her in a threatening manner as he was walking toward her,” according to the probable cause statement.

“I was able to keep him talking long enough that I was able to get away,” Faught told St. George News. “That was my goal — to keep him talking.”

According to the probable cause statement, Weigand kicked Faught’s hip. In retaliation, she had a taser with her that she sparked in his direction to scare him away, she said. Weigand then fled the area on foot.

“That’s when I called police because I wasn’t about to chase him down,” Faught said. “He didn’t end up getting any money or food from me.”

When police arrived at the scene, they found Weigand walking around before he started running away when police officers ordered him to stop. He was found hiding under a car in the area with the two kitchen knives nearby. When police asked him about the alleged assault, Weigand told police he could not remember anything that happened that night.

Faught is still a little shaken up after the late-night incident, she said, adding that St. George is not a place she would have expected a crime like this to occur.

“To be completely honest, I’m a little shocked and I’m still trying to process what happened,” Faught said. “What baffles me is the pizza was like less than $20 that he was trying to steal.”

Weigand has no criminal history in Utah, according to court documents.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

