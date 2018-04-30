Orval Leroy Johnson

April 30, 2018

Dec. 6, 1923 — April 27, 2018

Orval Leroy Johnson, age 94, passed away April 27, 2018, at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins. He was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Kanab to Leroy Sunderland and Josephine Ford Johnson. He was married to several wives and had 46 children and over 400 grandchildren.

He graduated high school at Cedar City High. He was drafted to the United States military and served nine months overseas in the mop-up after Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the South Pacific. He was a shoemaker by trade and had many other trades and businesses.

He was preceded in death by five sons: Orval Jr., Jerry, Mathew, Arden and Carl.

Funeral services

  • There will be a visitation Tuesday, May 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, and Wednesday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the mortuary prior to services.
  • Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 2, at noon at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel.
  • Burial will be at the Isaac Carling Memorial Park in Colorado City Arizona, at 4 p.m. the same day.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

