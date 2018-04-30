Dec. 6, 1923 — April 27, 2018

Orval Leroy Johnson, age 94, passed away April 27, 2018, at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins. He was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Kanab to Leroy Sunderland and Josephine Ford Johnson. He was married to several wives and had 46 children and over 400 grandchildren.

He graduated high school at Cedar City High. He was drafted to the United States military and served nine months overseas in the mop-up after Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the South Pacific. He was a shoemaker by trade and had many other trades and businesses.

He was preceded in death by five sons: Orval Jr., Jerry, Mathew, Arden and Carl.

