Plane crash-lands in Garfield County

A plane rests on its nose after crashing in Boulder, Utah, April 28, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Garfield County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three occupants of a small plane escaped serious injury after the plane crash-landed in Garfield County Saturday evening.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash involving a four-seat light aircraft at approximately 5:45 p.m. in a field in the town of Boulder.

“At this time it is unknown why the plane crashed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Two of the plane’s three occupants were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators have been in contact with the pilot.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

