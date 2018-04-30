MISSING: 16-year-old Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez

Written by Joseph Witham
April 30, 2018
Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez, 16, of Littlefield, Arizona, shown in this undated photo, was reported missing after he last seen in Mesquite, Nevada | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen boy who has been missing for more than two days.

The teen, 16-year-old Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez, of Littlefield, Arizona, was last seen Friday being dropped off at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite, Nevada, at around 8 a.m., according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. He was first reported missing Sunday.

The boy is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair that is usually kept in a bun.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Silva-Lopez is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply