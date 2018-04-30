MISSING: 16-year-old Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez

Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez, 16, of Littlefield, Arizona, shown in this undated photo, was reported missing after he last seen in Mesquite, Nevada | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen boy who has been missing for more than two days.

The teen, 16-year-old Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez, of Littlefield, Arizona, was last seen Friday being dropped off at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite, Nevada, at around 8 a.m., according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. He was first reported missing Sunday.

The boy is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair that is usually kept in a bun.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Silva-Lopez is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

