MISSING: 16-year-old Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen boy who has been missing for more than two days.
The teen, 16-year-old Joel Daniel Silva-Lopez, of Littlefield, Arizona, was last seen Friday being dropped off at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite, Nevada, at around 8 a.m., according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. He was first reported missing Sunday.
The boy is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair that is usually kept in a bun.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Silva-Lopez is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.
