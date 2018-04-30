Crash results in serious injuries after driver clips car while going 100 mph on I-15

A Volvo passenger car is totaled following a crash on Interstate 15 in Iron County Utah, April 30, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was flown to the hospital after police say he hit another car while speeding on Interstate 15 in Iron County Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash just before noon near mile marker 89 on I-15 involving a white Volvo passenger car and a maroon Ford passenger car.

“We had one person driving way too fast – witnesses were saying around 100 mph,” UHP Sgt. Ryan Bauer said, referring to the driver of the Volvo.

The driver of the Ford was in the inside lane and noticed the Volvo coming up from behind, Bauer said, noting that the Ford’s driver attempted to move to the outside lane to get out of the way of the speeding Volvo.

As the Ford was moving lanes, the driver of the Volvo passed it on the left too soon, clipping the car and sending both vehicles off the road.

The Volvo flipped and rolled several times, Bauer said, and the Ford landed against a barbed wire fence.

The man driving the Volvo was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter. His condition was unknown to Bauer at the time of this report.

A female passenger in the Ford was also injured and was transported by ground to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

As the driver of the Volvo is in the hospital, no charges or citations have yet to be issued.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and disabled following the crash. The incident did not result in any road closures, Bauer said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

