Attempted U-turn on SR-18 results in crash with injuries

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a crash on state Route 18 in St. George, Utah, April 30, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were sent to the hospital Monday evening after a driver reportedly made a U-turn in front of another car on state Route 18 in St. George.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a red Chevrolet Cruze and a white Volkswagen Beetle just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 5 on SR-18.

Both cars were northbound at the time of the crash, with the Volkswagen following behind the Chevrolet, St. George Police Sgt. Choli Ence said.

“The Chevy pulled to the side and the white bug tried to get around that vehicle, and then the Chevy just pulled out,” Ence said. “According to witnesses, the Chevy was trying to do a U-turn and ran into the white car.”

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and transported both drivers to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown to police at the time of this report.

The driver of the Chevrolet likely faces citation for her role in the crash, Ence said, pending her treatment and release from the hospital.

The driver’s side of each car was heavily damaged and both had to be towed away.

Traffic was intermittently blocked as emergency crews cleared the scene, but there was little overall delay for motorists through the area.

“We were able to keep traffic moving,” Ence said.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene of the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.