On your mark, get set… 2018 Ironman 70.3 St. George announces events, road closures and detours

ST. GEORGE — The 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George is fast approaching, and Washington County is once again getting set to host an impressive field of professional and amateur triathletes.

The extraordinary course is widely known as one of the most challenging yet most scenic and rewarding on the Ironman 70.3 circuit.

The race as a whole is an athlete favorite. In 2017, out of all Ironman 70.3 races across the globe, the St. George event received two major Athlete’s Choice Awards from the Ironman organization: Best Race Venue Experience and Best Host City Experience, according to a previous St. George News report.

As the county prepares to welcome athletes and put on a race of this magnitude, a host of events have been organized and road closures announced. To help residents and guests maximize the experience and navigate Southern Utah safely, St. George News has compiled a guide of related events, road closures and traffic impacts.

Events

Ironman Village located at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., in St. George will officially open for athlete check-in, professional athlete panels, vendors and other activities Thursday at 2 p.m.

St. George Streetfest with live music, shopping and food vendors and entertainment will take place in downtown St. George (Main Street, Tabernacle, Town Square Park) Friday from 6-10 p.m.

The IronKids St. George Fun Run will take place at Town Square Park Friday at 6:30 p.m. Registration can be done online or in person at the Ironman Village Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The race fee is $15.

The Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship will start from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Sand Hollow State Park at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Awards ceremony and Ironman 70.3 World Championship slot allocation will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. in Ironman Village (Town Square Park).

The volunteer banquet and celebration will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. in Ironman Village (Town Square Park).

A full event schedule for Ironman 70.3 St. George can be found here.

Traffic impacts and suggested detours

For detailed road closure information click here.

Washington City detours

If possible avoid Telegraph Street, Washington Parkway, Buena Vista Boulevard and Green Springs Drive until noon.

There will be no access to state Route 9 from Telegraph Street – Use I-15 access from Exit 10.

Exit 13 will be closed – Use Exit 10.

St. George detours

Red Cliffs Parkway – use 700 South.

St. George Boulevard westbound – use 700 South.

St. George Boulevard eastbound – use Bluff Street to 700 South to 400 East.

Sand Hollow, Sand Hollow Resort, Dixie Springs area

These areas will have access during the event via the Southern Parkway from Washington Dam Road.

Ivins detours

For residents off of Snow Canyon Drive or Tuacahn Drive – use Citadel Drive to Painted Hills Drive.

For residents north of Center Street between 200 East and 400 West – exit via 400 West.

State Route 18 northbound

Use Sunset Boulevard to 1400 West or Dixie Downs Drive, turn right onto Snow Canyon Parkway then right onto Bluff Street and make U-turn on Bluff Street and onto the SR-18 northbound flyover.

State Route 18 southbound

Use the SR-18 flyover at Red Hills/Snow Canyon Parkway, then make U-turn on Bluff Street, then a left onto Snow Canyon Parkway, then take a left onto to 1400 West to Sunset to Bluff Street.

Course maps

The Ironman 70.3 St. George course winds its way through a 1.2-mile swim at Sand Hollow State Park, a 56-mile bike ride through Snow Canyon State Park and a 13.1-mile run that ends at Town Square Park in the downtown historic district of St. George.

The course route will be the same as the 2017 race.

Swim map – click to enlarge

Bike map – click to enlarge

Run map – click to enlarge

Resources

Ironman 70.3 St. George | Website.

Ironman Kids Run | Web page.

