Arrowhead gallery showcases 2 diverse artists in May; artist reception set

L-R: Pottery by Hazel Janet White and the painting "Cape Blue Buffalow" by Ken Church appear on this combined image. Both White and Church will be featured as artists of the month at the Arrowhead Gallery in St. George, Utah, dates of images not specified | Images courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery has announced Ken Church and Hazel Janet White as the featured artists for May. Their work, including a number of new pieces, will be shown throughout the month at the gallery.

Guests are invited to join them for an artist reception Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 68 E. Tabernacle Street in St. George.

Light refreshments will be served.

About Ken Church

Church graduated from the York School of Art in England. After graduation he moved to the United States where he received a scholarship to study fine art at Brigham Young University. He then moved on to postgraduate studies in drawing and illustration at The Art Center College in California.

His paintings are in a modern style of contemporary impressionism, characterized by bold brush strokes, expressive lines and finished with hand rubbed glazes that combine to create a patina of depth and color.

Church began his career as a full-time artist in June of 2015 after a long career as a creative director at several Los Angeles-area advertising agencies.

About Hazel Janet White

White attended the University of Utah to complete her bachelor of fine arts degree. She focused on painting and drawing. She earned a teaching certificate and spent 12 years teaching art at the middle school level.

White’s rural desert upbringing informs the solitude and organics of her work. Organic shapes dominate her work. They reflect her experiences, mentally and emotionally, as a woman. The physical act of giving birth and the constant rebirthing of ourselves is communicated through her work.

She has exhibited in many art shows throughout Utah and has been a member of Ceramic Artists of Utah since 1991.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about the guild’s activities.

Event details

What: Arrowhead Gallery featured artist reception.

When: Friday, May 4, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle Street, St. George.

Cost: Free.

The Arrowhead Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

