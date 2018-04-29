You can help Red Cross save lives by donating blood at these Southern Utah locations

ST. GEORGE — The American Red Cross is calling for donors to give blood and platelets regularly to be prepared to meet the needs of patients in emergency situations.

According to the National Trauma Institute, trauma accounts for approximately 41 million emergency department visits and 2 million hospital admissions each year.

In March 2015, Kevin Frame suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision during spring break. He received blood products to treat internal injuries immediately after the accident and during multiple surgeries while recovering.

“Without the blood and plasma products made available from donations, I would not be alive today to continue my rehabilitation journey,” said Frame, who had to relearn to swallow, speak and walk after the accident.

Regular blood, platelet and plasma donations help ensure that blood is available at a moment’s notice. In fact, it is the blood on the shelves that is used to help save lives at the time of an accident or sudden illness.

In trauma situations, when there’s no time to check a patient’s blood type, emergency personnel reach for type O negative red blood cells and type AB plasma because they can be transfused to any patient, regardless of blood type. Less than 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood, and only about 4 percent of the population has type AB blood.

Platelets may also be needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding. Because platelets must be transfused within five days of donation, there is a constant – often critical – need to keep up with hospital demand.

Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve this May to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All those who come to donate between now and May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. More details about the promotion can be found on the Red Cross website.

See the listings below for the location and times of upcoming blood drives in Washington, Iron and Beaver counties.

Upcoming blood drives in Washington County

Tuesday, May 1

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Stake Center, 200 W. Brigham Road, St. George.

Time: 1:30 – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 4

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, May 7

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Sun River St. George, 4275 S. Country Club Drive, St. George.

Time: 11 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8

Where: Dixie Applied Technology College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday May 10

Where: Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 850 S. Bluff Street, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Winchester Hills Chapel, 5338 N. Winchester Drive.

Time: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 850 S. Bluff Street, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Boulevard, Springdale.

Time: 12:30 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Monday, May 14

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, St. George.

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Where: First Southern Baptist Church, 1565 W. State Street, Hurricane.

Time: Noon – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15

Where: Calvary Chapel, 3922 S. Pioneer Road, St. George.

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 17

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Mountain View Bible Church, 88 N. State, LaVerkin.

Time: 1:30-7 p.m.

Where: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Boulevard, Springdale.

Time: 12:30 – 6 p.m.

Friday, May 18

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, May 21

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

Where: Sky Mountain Chapel, 452 N. 2600 West, Hurricane.

Time: 2-7 p.m.

Friday, May 25

Where: St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6, St. George.

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Upcoming blood drives in Iron County

Thursday, May 3

Where: Cedar City Stake Center, 155 E. 400 South, Cedar City.

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9

Where: Healing Mountain Massage School, 297 North Cove Dr. Cedar City.

Time: Noon – 5 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Where: Cedar City Library, 303 North 100 East, Cedar City.

Time: 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Monday, May 21

Where: State Bank of Southern Utah, Cedar City, 377 North Main.

Time: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22

Where: State Bank of Southern Utah, Cedar City, 377 North Main.

Time: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 21

Where: Enoch City offices, 900 E. Midvalley Road, Enoch.

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Upcoming blood drives in Beaver County

Friday, May 4

Where: Milford Valley EMS, 850 N. Main Street, Milford.

Time: 12:30-6:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org. Follow Red Cross on Twitter at @RedCross.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews