Republican women’s group hosts County Commission candidate debate

L-R: Allen Davis, Gil Almquist, candidates for Washington County Commission. The two will debate during a forum hosted by the Washington County Republican Women on May 3, 2018, in St. George, Utah. | Profile photos courtesy of WCRW, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two County Commission candidates, Allen Davis and Gil Almquist, who will square off in the June Republican Primary for Seat A will make their case and answer questions for potential voters at a luncheon Thursday hosted by the Washington County Republican Women.

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St. and the public is welcome to attend. RSVP is required (see event details below).

Davis has lived in Washington County for 27 years, first in St. George and now Winchester Hills. He has worked as an electrical lineman for the city of St. George and is currently president of the Winchester Water Board.

Almquist has been a resident of St. George for 36 years, graduated from then Dixie College and owns a business in St. George. He has previously served two terms on the St. George City Council.

The Washington County Republican Women have been active in local politics and community service for over 50 years. The organization’s purpose is to promote an informed public through political education and activities, including a monthly meeting with guest speakers. Its members are active in campaigns for Republican nominees and they work to promote Republican Party principles. Any Republican woman 18 or older may join. Men are welcome to join as associate members.

Event details

What: Washington Country Republican Women welcome County Commission candidates to their luncheon.

When: Thursday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff Street, St. George

Details: RSVP by emailing wcrwmail@gmail.com or by calling telephone 435-656-4361. The cost for the luncheon is $15.00

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews