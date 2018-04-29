MISSING: 13-year-old Thomas Caldwell out of Provo

Written by Joseph Witham
April 29, 2018
Thomas Calwell, 13, shown in this undated photo, was reported missing out of Provo, April 29, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Provo Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Provo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boy who was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

The boy, 13-year-old Thomas Caldwell, was last seen at around 1 p.m. near Lion’s Park, 950 W. 1280 North Street, in Provo.

Police describe Thomas as 5 feet tall with a skinny build and a nearly shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, red tie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.

