University of Utah to research effect of cannabis on the brain

University of Utah researchers are looking to study the effects of cannabis products on the brain, to shed light on some of the mysteries surrounding medical marijuana, according to an April 29 news report by Fox13Now.com. | Photo by Shidlovski, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah researchers could soon be looking into how marijuana impacts the brain and if the medical benefits outweigh the risks.

“We’re going to study the effect of cannabis products on the brain,” said Jeffrey Anderson, a professor of radiology and imaging service at University of Utah.

University researchers are trying to shed light on some mysteries surrounding medical marijuana.

“We have so much that we don’t know yet about exactly what happens in the brain,” Anderson said.

To find those answers, they plan to use high-tech scans to study the effects of cannabis on the brain. And they’re getting some major financial help.

“A local philanthropist has generously provided funding to fill in some of the gaps in our knowledge,” Anderson said.

A $740,000 grant will cover a lot of research and testing of cannabinoids. Scientists plan to have about 40 people participate in the study and say no one will be getting high.

“So THC is the active ingredient that causes psychoactive effects, and then there’s other what we call cannabinoids … like CBD, and that’s one of the compounds that has been of most interest for medical uses,” Anderson said.

Scientists want to see what that oil can do to help treat illness.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by FOX 13 NEWS, Fox13Now.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.