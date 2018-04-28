March 10, 1942 — April 20, 2018

Victor Manuel Rivera, Sr., age 76, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, in St. George, Utah. He was born March 10, 1942, in Puerto Rico to Alfonso and Antonia Rivera. He married Delia Esther Cordova and they had three children.

Victor is survived by his wife, Delia Rivera; his children Victor Jr., Madelyn, Richard and 16 grandchildren.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents and his infant grandson Marcos.

Funeral services

Memorial services for Victor will begin with a wake on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street.

A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George.

Interment will be on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.