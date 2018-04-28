Desert Hills golfers win at Cedar Ridge to stay unbeaten on season

Emma Chapman of Cedar High sank this 75-foot put on the 18th green for an eagle on the par-5 hole during a Region 9 match at Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 25, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Desert Hills continues to dominate the Region 9 girls golf season, winning at Cedar City’s Cedar Ridge Golf Course Wednesday.

The Lady Thunder’s six golfers all finished among the top 12 scorers at the match. As a team, Desert Hills scored 326, 47 strokes ahead of runner-up Cedar High’s score of 373 (only each team’s top four golfers’ scores are counted toward the team total)

Desert Hills has won all six region matches so far, with its season nine-hole team average of 163 translating to an 18-hole average of 326, equivalent to its score Wednesday. The Lady Thunder, winners of eight straight 3A state titles, appear to be favored to win the 4A state championship next month.

At Wednesday’s match, Pine View placed third in the team scoring with 385, Snow Canyon was fourth with 394, Dixie was fifth with 396, Hurricane was sixth with 405 and Canyon View was seventh with 437.

Individually, Tori Thomas of Desert Hills and Balia Milne of Pine View each shot an even-par score of 72 to lead the field. Thomas’ scorecard included five birdies, while Milne had three birdies and one eagle. Snow Canyon senior Lexi Hamel carded a 73 to place third individually, while Canyon View’s Keslee Sherman and Desert Hills Abby Leitze each scored 82 to tie for fourth place.

Next week, on May 2, the region teams will play at Green Spring Golf Course in Washington City. Then, on May 8, Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George will host the Region 9 championships. The Sunbrook course will also serve as the venue for the state 4A tournament the following week, on May 16-17.

The top results of the four most recent Region 9 matches are included below.

Region 9 Match 3 results at Southgate Golf Club, St. George, March 29

Team scores (9 holes)

Desert Hills 161 Cedar 183 Snow Canyon 184 Hurricane 195 Dixie 199 Pine View 217 Canyon View 227

Individual top 10 results (18 holes)

Lexi Hamel, Snow Canyon 70; 2. Tori Thomas, Desert Hills 74; 3. Bailia Milne, Pine View 76; 4. K’Jahna Plant, Desert Hills 78; 5. Jenna Welch, Desert Hills 82; 6. Keslee Sherman, Canyon View 83; 7. Kellie Nance, Desert Hills 84; 8t. Abby Leitze, Desert Hills 85; 8t. Kinzie Kelsch, Dixie 85; 10. Robin Kim, Desert Hills, 87.

Region 9 Match 4 results at Cedar Ridge, Cedar City, April 11

Team scores (9 holes)

Desert Hills 172 Snow Canyon 192 Cedar 196 Dixie 203 Hurricane 204 Pine View 215 Canyon View 219

Individual top 10 results (18 holes)

Bailia Milne, Pine View 77; 2. Lexi Hamel, Snow Canyon, 79; 3. Tori Thomas, Desert Hills 83; 4t. K’Jahna Plant, Desert Hills 86; 4t.Robin Kim, Desert Hills 86; 6. Keslee Sherman, Canyon View 87; 7. Jenna Welch, Desert Hills 88; 8. Breanne Green, Snow Canyon, 90; 9t. Emma Chapman, Cedar 92; 9t. Abby Leitze, Desert Hills 92; 9t. Kellie Nance, Desert Hills 92.

Region 9 Match 5 results at Sky Mountain Golf Course, Hurricane, April 18

Team scores (18 holes)

Desert Hills 318 Snow Canyon 360 Cedar 383 Dixie 387 Hurricane 398 Pine View 425 Canyon View 465

Individual top 10 results (18 holes)

Lexi Hamel, Snow Canyon 73; 2t. Tori Thomas, Desert Hills 75; 2t. K’Jahna Plant, Desert Hills 75; 4. Bailia Milne, Pine View 77; 5. Jenna Welch, Desert Hills 81; 6. Keslee Sherman, Canyon View 84; 7. Robin Kim, Desert Hills, 87; 8. Morgan Stout, Hurricane 89; 9. Kinzie Kelsch, Dixie 90; 10t. Ashley Davis, Cedar 93; 10t. Abby Leitze, Desert Hills 93.

Region 9 Match 6 results at Cedar Ridge, Cedar City, April 25

Team scores (18 holes)

Desert Hills 326 Cedar 373 Pine View 385 Snow Canyon 394 Dixie 396 Hurricane 405 Canyon View 437

Individual top 10 results (18 holes)

1t. Tori Thomas, Desert Hills 72; 1t. Bailia Milne, Pine View 72; 3. Lexi Hamel, Snow Canyon, 73; 4t. Keslee Sherman, Canyon View 82; 4t. Abby Leitze, Desert Hills 82; 6. K’Jahna Plant, Desert Hills 83; 7. Amber Hawkins, Dixie 88; 8t. Taylor Wiltshire, Cedar 89; 8t. Robin Kim, Desert Hills 89; 10t. Emma Chapman, Cedar 92; 10t. Kellie Nance, Desert Hills 92.

