16 opportunities and more for you during National Bike Month in St. George

“Bike with Pike” cycling event sponsored by the city of St. George in observance of National Bike Month, St. George, Utah, May 16, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – May is National Bike Month and the St. George calendar is full of events that both avid cyclists and casual riders can enjoy.

According to the League of American Bicyclists, National Bike Month was established in 1956 with the goal of showcasing the many benefits of bicycling while also encouraging more people to start riding.

“Biking benefits us all in so many ways: it improves overall health, reduces healthcare costs, reduces pollution and traffic congestion, frees up parking spaces and can be extremely social,” a recent news release issued by the city of St. George states. “By simply taking a bike rather than car to run errands a couple of times a week, you not only help yourself but the community as-a-whole.”

In St. George, the city has teamed up with various nonprofit groups, such as the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance, St. George Bicycle Collective and others, to promote the month’s bike-related activities.

Among those activities will be the Bicycle Collective’s “Music and Mechanics” open-stage event May 2 at 7 p.m. at its 70 W. St. George Blvd. location. Musicians and poets will get to share their talents with attendees who may come to fix their own bikes or help fix other people’s bikes.

Cyclists will also be able to take part in the annual “Bike with Pike” event set for May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Crosby Family Confluence Park Trailhead by the Dixie Center St. George. Participants can enjoy a free hot dog barbecue before riding out with Mayor Jon Pike and City Council members on a part of the city’s trail system.

Riders are encouraged to use bicycle helmets.

As part of the Bike with Pike event, the mayor and others will ceremoniously open a section of public-use trail across a recently completed bridge over the Virgin River parallel to River Road.

Other activities scheduled for the month include National Bike to School Day on May 9 and National Bike to Work Week from May 14-18. These and additional bike month-related events are listed below.

National Bike Month activities in St. George



1. Tuesday, May 1 | National Bike Month begins | Everywhere.

2. Wednesday, May 2, noon | St. George Bicycle Collective Lunch Outside ride | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

A bike ride from the Bicycle Collective’s bike shop to Sandtown Park for lunch.

3. Wednesday, May 2, 7-9 p.m. | Music & Mechanics/Open Stage event | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

Hosted by the St. George Bicycle Collective, which states in its flyer: “Show your musical and poetic talents! Work on your bike or help us fix bikes while listening to your local artists! Ride your bike and get a free drink! $3 suggested donation at the door, FREE if you are performing!” The Collective requests RSVPs be made on its Facebook page or by texting 435-574-9304.

4. Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Ironman 70.3 St. George North American Pro Championship | Finish line downtown on Main Street.

Cheer on the triathletes as they swim, bike and run throughout Washington County en route to finishing the Ironman 70.3 St. George.

5. Monday, May 7, 6-8 p.m. | Bike with Pike Family Bike Night | Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Free hot dog barbecue, music, bike rodeo for kids and two riding options: Option 1. Ride the Mayor’s Loop along the Virgin River 5.2-mile loop. Option 2. 1-mile out-and-back for young kids. Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring their bikes and helmets.

6. Wednesday, May 9 | National Bike to School Day | Schools across the nation.

Join students as they ride their bikes to school in a collective effort to raise bicycle safety awareness.

7. Wednesday, May 9, noon-1 p.m. | St. George Bicycle Collective #LunchOutside ride | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

A bike ride from the Collective’s bike shop to Sandtown Park for a bring-your-own lunch picnic. This event recurs weekly on Wednesdays. RSVPs are requested via the Bicycle Collective’s #LunchOutside Facebook event page.

8. Friday, May 11 | Bike Date Night Downtown | Downtown St. George.

It’s a date. Ride with a significant other or as a group downtown.

9. Saturday, May 12, 9-11:15 a.m. | Yoga and Ride | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

Enjoy a bike ride with the St. George Bicycle Collective at 9 a.m. and finish it up with a visit to Yoga Soul for yoga with Rachel Cieslewicz.

10. Monday, May 14 to Friday, May 18 | National Bike to Work Week | Everywhere.

Ride your bike to work one day or every day this week.

11. Wednesday, May 16, noon | St. George Bicycle Collective #LunchOutside ride | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

A bike ride from the Collective’s bike shop to Sandtown Park for a bring-your-own lunch picnic. This event recurs weekly on Wednesdays. RSVPs are requested via the Bicycle Collective’s #LunchOutside Facebook event page.

12. Thursday, May 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Mountain Bike Group Ride | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

The St. George Bicycle Collective will hold a brief after-work mountain bike ride. Details can be found on the Collective’s Bike Month MTB Group Facebook event page.

13. Friday, May 18, 7-9 a.m | National Bike to Work Day | Everywhere.

Meet at St. George Bicycle Collective in downtown St. George for coffee, juice and an extra energy boost to start your day.

14. Tuesday, May 22, 7-9 p.m. | Bike Travelers’ Showcase | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

Curious about how to embark on a two-wheeled adventure? At this event, bike packers will talk about their adventures around town, around the globe and their prep work for a multiyear trip. They will provide information on what to pack, how to pack and where to go. There will be lots of room for your questions.

15. Wednesday, May 23, noon | St. George Bicycle Collective #LunchOutside ride | St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd.

A bike ride from the Collective’s bike shop to Sandtown Park for a bring-your-own lunch picnic. This event recurs weekly on Wednesdays. RSVPs are requested via the Bicycle Collective’s #LunchOutside Facebook event page.

16. Friday, May 25, show starts at dusk | Movie Bike Night | St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St.

Sunset on the Square summer movie series presents the 10th anniversary of “The Fly Boys,” an original movie shot in St. George. The movie will screen at the St. George Town Square Park at dusk.

The city is also pushing use of the LiVe Well Bike Share program with a free 30-day membership. To take advantage of the promotion, bike share users will need to access the bike month promotion via the Zagster app (the app needed to rent the bikes) on their mobile phones, whether already in use or by downloading it.

Those who take advantage of the offer will get the first hour of bike use free each day for 30 days.

