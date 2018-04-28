Photo gallery: Washington City Cotton Days parade and festivities

A boy competes in "mini tractor pull" event during Washington City's "Cotton Days" celebration, Washington City, Utah, April 28, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — “Cotton Days,” a weeklong celebration of the history and founding of Washington City, has a full slate of events happening Saturday.

Hundreds of families brought out their lawn chairs and strollers to line the streets and sidewalks in time to watch the parade Saturday morning. The parade, themed “Feels Like Home,” featured an eclectic assortment of vehicles, ranging from classic cars to farm tractors. Karen Jolley served as the grand marshal. Children scurried about to collect the candy thrown by those walking or driving by in the parade.

Members of the Utah Dixie Detachment 1270 Marine Corps League provided a color guard and led off the parade.

Following the parade, crowds gathered at Veterans Park for a variety of activities at the “Cotton Fest.” Lions Club members held a fundraising breakfast. Various booths featured games, inflatable structures, crafts and prizes. The daylong event also features plenty of food and other commercial vendors. Washington City royalty members were seen mingling with the crowd and posing for photos as a nearby community band entertained the crowds with lively music.

A short distance down the road, tractors lined the edges of a vacant lot as kids tried their hand at a mini tractor pull. A couple blocks away, classic car fans admired dozens of vehicles on display on the shady grass of Nisson Park.

Saturday’s festivities are scheduled to continue throughout the day until early evening. For the most accurate and up-to-date list of events, please visit the Cotton Days website or Facebook page.

