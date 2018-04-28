Who can help police solve this case of an alleged rape in St. George?

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking the community to help solve a case in which a woman was allegedly raped by a man in her home in St. George.

The alleged sexual assault was reported April 17 after midnight at a home on north Main Street.

The perpetrator is suspected to have entered the residence through an unlocked door, according to a news release issued by the St. George Police Department Friday.

“The male suspect entered the bedroom and sexually assaulted the elderly female victim,” the news release reads.

Several officers were on scene within five minutes of the initial call to dispatch and police detectives have subsequently investigated the incident by interviewing neighbors and following up on any leads, according to the news release. Authorities are now looking to the public for assistance with the case.

The suspect was described to police as a white male with a medium build and wavy light colored hair.

Anyone with possible information about the case is asked to call the department’s investigations division tip line at 435-627-4338.

“We encourage the citizens of St. George to report any suspicious activity and to secure your residence and vehicles at all times,” the news release reads.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.