High winds contribute to critical fire conditions in Arizona Strip

ST. GEORGE — Low humidity and high winds are combining to create critical fire conditions in northern Arizona just south of the Utah border.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a red flag warning and wind advisory in effect for the area from 11 a.m. MST Saturday to 7 p.m. MST Sunday.

Affected area

Areas affected include the northwest plateau and northwest deserts in the Arizona Strip.

Regionally affected cities and landmarks in Arizona include Colorado City, Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep, Mt. Trumbell and western Grand Canyon. Other affected cities include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Valentine, Wikieup and Yucca.

Timing

Gusty conditions will develop Saturday afternoon through the evening and subside overnight. Strong winds will develop again late Sunday morning with the strongest winds expected during the afternoon. Winds will subside around sunset Sunday.

Winds and humidity

West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph are possible.

Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 10 percent are expected Saturday with slightly higher relative humidity Sunday but still below 15 percent during the afternoon and evening.

Impacts

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Strong crosswinds will also make driving difficult at times, especially for high-profile vehicles.

