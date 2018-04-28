Dec. 14, 1940 — April 25, 2018

Colleen Howell Poulson, 77, of Washington, Utah, passed away April 25, 2018, after an extended illness. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 14, 1940, to Mary Perry Howell and LeRay Sant Howell. She married Gaylin Wallace Poulson on Sept. 9, 1960, in the Salt Lake City temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Colleen was the middle child of a large loving and busy family of nine children. She was raised on the Avenues of Salt Lake City and attended East High School. She was the proud mother of five children raising them in Utah, New Mexico, California and Colorado. She and her sweetheart owned a small business in Colorado and then retired to the St. George, Utah, area in January 2016.

She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting for her family the last few years of her life. Every Christmas season, Colleen would make hand-dipped chocolates to the delight of anyone who had a chance to pass through her home. When the children were little Colleen took up painting. She painted the most beautiful landscapes and flowers.

She was always a warm and generous host. Her interest in and love for people had no bounds. She was a lifelong and devout member of the LDS church where she served in many capacities and blessed many lives. Her faith and love for the Lord Jesus Christ and his Gospel was unfailing.

She is survived by her husband, Gaylin Wallace Poulson, and their children: Shelly (Paul) Jordan, Oak Park, California; Deborah (Curt) McArthur, Washington, Utah; Melonie Hines, Westminster, Colorado; Kyle (Alison) Poulson, Salt Lake City, Utah; and Kimberly (Jeff) Herbst, Weddington, North Carolina; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Perry (Mary) Howell, Pleasant Grove, Utah; Ronald (Phyllis-Sue) Howell, Washington, Utah; Rex (Jean) Howell, Murray, Utah; Reta (Gary) Allen, McCall, Idaho; Ginger (Jack Howell deceased) and Jerry Spendlove, South Jordan, Utah; Lane (Carolyn) Howell, Wanderings, Everywhere; MaryLou (Ken) Frank, Taylorsville, Utah; Judy (Steve) Hatch, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at the Green Springs LDS Ward Chapel, 860 N. Fairway Drive, Washington, Utah.

Visitations will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and Monday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.