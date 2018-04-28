Aug. 1, 1954 — April 26, 2018

Colleen Bradford Van Norman, age 63, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 26, 2018, from the effects of pancreatic cancer. She was born on Aug. 1, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James (Duke) and Shirley Lou (Blackner) Bradford.

She graduated from West High School in 1972, and attended the University of Utah, where she graduated with her BA in anthropology. She then went on to earn an RN from Weber State University. After working as a nurse at Lakeview and Stanford, she returned to Utah and graduated with an MBA from BYU. Colleen was working as a health care consultant when her brother Perry introduced her to the love of her life Steve. In 1988, Steve and Colleen were married on Valentine’s Day in Maui.

Colleen, aka “Aunt Cole,” was the favorite aunt. She always had time for the children in her life and made them feel loved. When her own children arrived, she provided them with unconditional love. She was the best mom. She found additional joy with the arrival of her grandchildren. Colleen loved to care for others. She gave her all in the variety of church callings she held throughout the years, the last of which was serving in the Young Single Adult Stake. Colleen took great satisfaction in seeing the elementary school students that she tutored reach grade level in reading.

Colleen made holidays magical with her extra touches and never forgot a birthday. And she always loved watching a good football game. Friends and family that were passing by always knew that they had a clean bed and full-service breakfast awaiting them when they stayed at her home. Through the years she was a tremendous support to Steve and his work. She loved to cook and Steve felt that there was little reason to eat out because he lived in the best restaurant in town.

She is survived by her husband Steven; children Steven Burke (Kathlyn) Van Norman of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Abigail (Andrew) Johansen of Salt Lake City; father James Bradford; grandchildren Kelly and Ivy; sisters Marilyn (Richard) Nelson, Nancy (Ralph) Little; brother Dan (Kathleen) Bradford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and by her brother, Perry Dean Bradford.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Morningside stake center, 881 S. River Road, St. George.

There will be a visitation Friday, May 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, and prior to services Saturday, from 9-10:15 a.m. at the stake center.

Interment will take place at 3 p.m. in the Greenville Cemetery, Greenville, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.