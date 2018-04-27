Cedar clinches region title with wild win over Canyon View

Cedar's Shaun Bauman prepares to slide into third base as Mackenzi Whitehair receives the throw. Bauman was safe on the play. Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar Lady Reds clinched the Region 9 softball championship Friday with an 19-9 victory over crosstown rival Canyon View.

Cedar led the whole way after scoring two runs in the first inning, but Canyon View narrowed the deficit to 8-6 with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Reds then scored five runs in the fifth and five more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Senior Bryton Holyoak pitched the entire game for Cedar, giving up 10 hits while striking out five and walking four.

“It’s good for her to throw that much,” Cedar head coach Chris Weaver said. “Hats off to Canyon View – they played great. We really had to work hard to get them out.”

“I liked the fact that our girls didn’t quit, they just kept coming back,” said Canyon View head coach Tony Krepps. “We made some errors, but we didn’t let (Cedar) get into our heads. We kept our composure.”

Cedar got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the opening inning. Dream Weaver and Denim Henkel, who’d reached base on a walk and an error, respectively, both scored on subsequent fielder’s choice plays.

In the bottom of the first, Canyon View’s Jordan Nielson led off with a walk on four straight pitches. Freshman third baseman Mackenzi Whitehair then advanced Nielson to second on a sacrifice bunt, but Nielson was unable to make it past third, as the next two Falcon batters got out.

Cedar’s Sage Oldroyd led off the top of the second with a hard-hit shot that hit the top of the outfield fence, but she was limited to a single on the play. Shaun Bauman then bunted Oldroyd to second, after which Abby Anderson singled. Allie Meisner then hit a fly ball to shallow right field that was dropped, but the fielder recovered the ball and threw to second base in time to force out Anderson. Dream Weaver then popped out to third, stranding both runners on base.

Canyon View failed to get on base in the bottom of the second. In the top of the third, Cedar’s Kylie Oldroyd hit a two-run homer over the center field fence to give Cedar a 4-0 lead.

However, Canyon View answered with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third. Avery Allen scored first after doubling to center. She was followed by Nielson, who reached base on an error and later scored on a passed ball while Ashlyn Wheelwright was batting. Wheelwright then singled, scoring Whitehair, and Canyon View finished the third inning trailing by just one run, 4-3.

In the top of the fourth, Cedar tacked on four more runs as the Lady Reds batted through the lineup while hitting four singles.

Canyon View responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Nielson drove in Allen with a single, after which Nielson herself scored on Whitehair’s double to right. Taylee Braegger later singled to right, driving in Whitehair and making the score 8-6 in favor of Cedar after four innings.

Cedar batted through the lineup again in the fifth, getting home runs from both Meisner and Henkel. Johnson and Kylie Oldroyd then both singled and later scored on Amanda Cardon’s single. Canyon View came up empty-handed in the fifth.

Cedar added one run in top of the sixth when Dream Weaver homered off sophomore pitcher Breanne Hancock, who’d come in that inning to relieve Nielson.

The Lady Falcons added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Camry Higgins belting a two-run homer over the fence in right center. After six innings, Cedar led 14-9.

The Lady Reds then hit six straight singles in the top of the seventh, extending their lead by another five runs. Canyon View was only able to muster a walk in the bottom of the final inning.

Cedar amassed 20 hits, with every player getting at least one hit. Johnson went 4 for 5 from the plate and scored three runs, while Dream Weaver scored four times.

Cedar’s victory keeps it unbeaten at 10-0 in Region 9 play with just two games left (at Hurricane on May 1 and vs. Pine View at Cedar on May 4).

Canyon View’s loss gives them a 5-4 record in region play, dropping them into fourth place with three games remaining. Canyon View will face Snow Canyon and Desert Hills on the road next week before finishing the regular season at home against Hurricane on May 8.

Desert Hills 14, Pine View 3

Morgynn Rosemeyer went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs Friday to lead Desert Hills to a 14-3 win over visiting Pine View.

The Thunder (9-2 in region, 20-4 overall) took control of the game with eight runs in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead. They scored five more in the fifth to end the game under the mercy rule.

Pitcher Brianna St. Clair went the distance, surrendering three hits and striking out eight while walking one. All three runs scored by the Panthers (2-8, 7-13) were unearned.

The Thunder rang up 16 hits – 13 of which were singles – as eight of the nine starters had at least one hit.

Katelyn Philips had three hits, including a double, and an RBI.

The other extra-base hits were doubles by Addi Betts and Chelsea Pierce.

Codi Olds had two hits and three RBI as well as a pair of stolen bases.

Pine View next plays May 1, hosting Dixie. Desert Hills, which is assured of a No. 2 playoff seed, is back on the diamond May 4, hosting Canyon View.

Snow Canyon 12, Dixie 1

In other Region 9 action Friday, Snow Canyon beat Dixie 12-1 at Dixie in five innings.

“We came out and scored runs early, which helped us get going,” Lady Warriors coach Tracee Heaton said. “Our defense and pitching was solid.

The win, coupled with Canyon View’s loss to Cedar, moves the Lady Warriors into third place in region heading into the regular season’s final week. Snow Canyon’s next region game is May 1 at home against Canyon View.

“We’re just taking it one game at time in order to finish out strong in region,” Heaton said.

Region 9 standings (region, overall)

Cedar 10-0, 17-6 Desert Hills 9-2, 20-4 Snow Canyon 6-4, 13-9 Canyon View 5-4, 7-7 Hurricane 3-6, 10-7 Pine View 2-8, 7-13 Dixie 0-11, 1-18

