What’s on the Menu: Ahi’s Taste of Asia

FEATURE — Where do you go in St. George for fine Asian cuisine served fresh and quick? For 13 years, there’s been only one place: Ahi’s Taste of Asia.

Simple, uncluttered and unique, the menu has been developed over the years to provide customers with proven success and continuing pleasure.

Enjoy Episode 5 in the media player above

Join local gadabout Sheldon Demke as he asks for the best things on the menu. Head chef Julio is happy to oblige, serving up three great meals for Sheldon to enjoy.

Resources

Ahi’s Taste of Asia | St. George location: 157 E. Riverside Dr. – 435-673-6604 | Facebook | Website

