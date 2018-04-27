1 driver taken to hospital following 4-vehicle crash on Cedar City overpass

Written by Jeff Richards
April 27, 2018
A Chysler Pacifica sits atop a tow truck after a four-vehicle collision at the Main Street overpass at I-15 Exit 62, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver lost control of his vehicle Friday morning and caused a chain-reaction collision on the Main Street overpass near Exit 62 of Interstate 15.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 8:15 a.m., involved four vehicles, Cedar City Police officer Zac Adams said.

A Chysler Pacifica and a Honda Pilot both sit atop tow trucks after a four-vehicle collision at the Main Street overpass at I-15 Exit 62, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Adams said the car that initially went out of control was a silver Chrysler Pacifica, which first clipped a Chevy Tahoe before colliding with the rear end of a dark gray Honda Pilot. The Pilot then collided with a white Pontiac Bonneville.

Investigators are still trying to determine what made the Pacifica driver swerve suddenly and hit the other cars. No citations had been issued as of Friday afternoon, but Adams said citations or charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.

Adams said there were some injuries reported, adding that one of the drivers was transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic was restricted to a single lane in both directions for about 45 minutes as responders worked to clear the scene.

Adams reminded drivers to be patient and drive slowly around an accident scene and to obey the directions given by officers.

“There’s so much traffic that travels through there, it’s kind of a difficult place to do traffic control,” he said. “It would definitely help if cars would slow down while we’re trying to do traffic control so we don’t have another accident.”

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

1 Comment

  • comments April 27, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    a. a medical episode
    b. a cell phone episode
    c. a complete moron who needs their license revoked forever

Leave a Reply