News LIVE: Dangerous man on the loose, officers say, updated 2:50 p.m.

Written by Joseph Witham
April 27, 2018
Police are searching for a man who escaped police custody Friday in Beaver Dam, Arizona, April 27, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Several law enforcement agencies from Utah and Nevada responded to assist officers in Arizona on Friday morning after a man fought with a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy and escaped custody.

NEWS LIVE: This report contains news live as it develops and is being  updated continuously. Bookmark and refresh the page periodically for updates.

Updates

2:50 p.m. to include photo and description of suspect.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office public information specialist Anita Mortensen told St. George News that a man was pulled over and was being arrested when the incident started. Once the cuff was partially on, the suspect began to resist.

The man pulled the deputies Taser and tried to use it. However, a good Samaritan nearby had a gun and fired a warning shot, at which point the suspect ran into a wash off Highway 91. He is still at large.

At approximately 1:45 MST, 2:45 MDT, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office released a photo on their Facebook page of the suspect,

Photo of Darren Boone courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, St. George News

. Boone is described as 5’ 9”, weighing 175 lbs, bald with brown eyes and with tattoos on both arms. This suspect is considered dangerous. If seen please call 911.

Electronic signs on Interstate 15 advised motorists of a police action and cautioned drivers not to pick up hitchhikers. The Arizona Department of Transportation also posted a police action alert spanning I-15 from the Nevada border to the Utah border.

Area schools were put on lockout as heavily armed personnel searched the Beaver Dam wash.

St. George News has a reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply