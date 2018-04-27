News LIVE: Dangerous man on the loose, officers say, updated 2:50 p.m.

Police are searching for a man who escaped police custody Friday in Beaver Dam, Arizona, April 27, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Several law enforcement agencies from Utah and Nevada responded to assist officers in Arizona on Friday morning after a man fought with a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy and escaped custody.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office public information specialist Anita Mortensen told St. George News that a man was pulled over and was being arrested when the incident started. Once the cuff was partially on, the suspect began to resist.

The man pulled the deputies Taser and tried to use it. However, a good Samaritan nearby had a gun and fired a warning shot, at which point the suspect ran into a wash off Highway 91. He is still at large.

At approximately 1:45 MST, 2:45 MDT, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office released a photo on their Facebook page of the suspect,

. Boone is described as 5’ 9”, weighing 175 lbs, bald with brown eyes and with tattoos on both arms. This suspect is considered dangerous. If seen please call 911.

Electronic signs on Interstate 15 advised motorists of a police action and cautioned drivers not to pick up hitchhikers. The Arizona Department of Transportation also posted a police action alert spanning I-15 from the Nevada border to the Utah border.

Area schools were put on lockout as heavily armed personnel searched the Beaver Dam wash.

