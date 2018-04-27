Slew of felony charges result from investigation into report of woman held captive

St. George Police patrol vehicle on Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, Jan. 26, 2018 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman arrested Thursday faces 20 felony charges in a case that began with a call to 911 reporting that an individual was being held captive at a St. George apartment days before.

Devina Marie Grajeda-Alamillo, 39, of Las Vegas, was arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility facing seven counts of possession of a forgery device; 10 counts of using/possessing a stolen credit card; three counts of knowingly using false card for a transaction and one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, along with four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The offenses stem from an incident that began Wednesday when police responded to a report of a woman reportedly being held against her will at the Las Palmas Resort on Canyon View Drive in St. George.

The woman told police she had traveled to St. George from Las Vegas to babysit Grajeda-Alamillo’s children and was assaulted while in the apartment and threatened with a Glock .45 handgun.

During the investigation, officers learned that two individuals were possibly involved in the incident – Grajeda-Alamillo and her son, Anthony Alamillo.

After officers searched the residence and spoke to witnesses, search warrants were obtained for the unit at Las Palmas Resort and for an apartment belonging to Alamillo, as well as multiple vehicles and a Penske moving truck.

Officers discovered two vehicles that were purchased Tuesday using false identification from an automobile dealer in St. George. After police searched the cars and removed the contents from each, both were returned to the dealer.

In a Toyota Camry belonging to Alamillo, police found a purse containing multiple credit cards in various names, along with other items.

In a Honda CRV purchased from the car dealership, police located a shoe box that contained more than 40 credit cards in various names that did not belong to either suspect, along with other fake identification cards.

In a suitcase located nearby, police found an I.D. printer, a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana as well as the Glock .45, which was in a child’s backpack tucked inside the suitcase. Police believe it to be the weapon described by the woman reportedly held captive.

At Alamillo’s residence on North 500 West, police found several devices used to make fraudulent identifications, along with additional credit cards that did not belong to the suspects, as well as a notebook containing numerous credit card numbers.

In the notebook, officers also found information relating to the woman reportedly held against her will.

While searching a vehicle belonging to Grajeda-Alamillo, police uncovered multiple sheets of printed $100 bills.

In a purse located inside of the vehicle officers also discovered pills and a white powder that allegedly belonged to Grajeda-Alamillo.

She is in custody on the charges related to Wednesday’s incident, with bail set at $100,000.

She is also being held on charges stemming from an incident March 20 in which she is suspected of using a fraudulent credit card at a spa in St. George, and faces one count of possession of a stolen credit card, a third-degree felony, as well as unlawful use of a credit card, a class A misdemeanor. Bail on those charges is set at $6,950.

Alamillo’s wife, Braelie Jade Alamillo, was also arrested Thursday after the search of the residence. She was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on two class A misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, one class B misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and a possession of paraphernalia, also a class B misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,270.

She was released from custody Friday after posting a bond and is scheduled to appear May 3 in 5th District Court in St. George to be arraigned on the charges.

St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said Braelie Jade Alamillo’s arrest was unrelated to the report of a woman being held against her will.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

