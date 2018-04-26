Injured man rushed to hospital after crash on Mall Drive

A Hyundai sedan is severely damaged after a crash that sent one man to the hospital in St. George, Utah, April 26, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was injured in a two-car crash that was triggered by a third car on Mall Drive in St. George Thursday.

The person injured in the crash had injuries severe enough that he was transported to the hospital in a Gold Cross ambulance, St. George Police Sgt. David Williams said. The extent of the man’s injuries were not known to police at the time of this report, but Williams said he was responsive when he was taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. as a black Toyota Camry was traveling north on Mall Drive when a car in the inside lane abruptly stopped, Williams said. A silver Hyundai then attempted to turn into the Wells Fargo bank before the lanes were cleared, which caused the Hyundai to collide with the Camry, Williams said.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles and they were both so severely damaged they needed to be towed from the scene as police directed the busy traffic around the scene.

“The accident still is under investigation,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of things that we’re still looking into.”

Because the crash is still being investigated, there haven’t been any citations issued yet, Williams said. The drivers of all three vehicles were questioned, Williams said.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.