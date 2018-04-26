TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 27-29
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Frontier Homestead Exhibits | Admission: $2-$4 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. | Kayenta Street Painting Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Benefits of Mindfulness & Meditation | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Washington County Prescription Drug Take-Back Day | Admission: Free | Location: Smith’s Food and Drug, 20 N. Bluff Street, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Hurricane Prescription Drug Take-Back Day | Admission: Free | Location: Lin’s Marketplace, 1120 State Street, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Iron County Prescription Drug Take-Back Day | Admission: Free | Location: Smith’s, 633 S. Main Street, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Washington City Historical Society Fireside | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Museum, 25 E. Telegraph, Washington City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Docutah screening of “The Legend of Pancho Barnes and the Happy Bottom Riding Club” | Admission: $10; advance ticket reservations are required | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony: The Masters | Admission: $12-$24; student tickets $6 | Location: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Ziegler Fundraiser: Mind Reader / Magician | Admission: $6-$7.50 | Location: Canyon View High School, 166 W. 1925 N., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | SUU Ballroom Dance | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theater, 300 West University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Our Town” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 23 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Guys and Dolls” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “ART” | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | David Archuleta | Admission: $35-$65 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | An Evening With Gary Stockdale | Admission: $12 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Techie Vaudeville | Admission: $3 | Location: SUU Black Box Theatre, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Chenille Saunders Victory Concert | Admission: $5-$8 | Location: Cedar High School, 703 W. 600 South, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Country Artists Tribute Show | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | “ART” | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Family
- Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. | Mountain Man Rendezvous | Admission: Free | Location: Seven miles north of Veyo, follow the signs.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas Cornhole Tournament | Admission: $20 | Location: Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas, 1333 E. Red Hills Pkwy., St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Paddington 2” | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Saturday, 7-11 a.m. | Cotton Days | Admission: Free; some vendors may vary | Location: Various Washington City locations, see link.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Arbor Day Celebration | Admission: Free; volunteer | Location: Tonaquint Nature Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | LaVerkin City Safety Day | Admission: Free | Location: LaVerkin City Park, 330 N. Main Street, LaVerkin.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Kite Flight for Reading and Sight | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Park Discovery Lawn, 2077 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | GrandStories Literacy Program Kick Off | Admission: Free | Location: The Retreat at Sunbrook, 359 N. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Juan Spring Festival | Admission: Free; food vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Center Street, Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Mojave Nomads with Vivid Youth | Admission: $7 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Shannon Birch Vocal Studio Night | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Tyler Preston | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Indigenous – Native Roots Blues | Admission: TBD | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Austin Roy | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | The Whitlock Brothers and Heather Page | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Welch | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Earned Double | Admission: BMX $25; balance bike, $10 | Location: Virgin BMX, 425 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | State Race | Admission: BMX $25; balance bike, $10 | Location: Virgin BMX, 425 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | High Fitness/The MAX Against Human Trafficking | Admission: $10 | Location: The MAX, 1478 S. 270 E. Building 2, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Yoga in the State Parks | Admission: $45-$97 | Location: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, 12500 Sand Dune Road, Kanab.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Zumba/The MAX Against Human Trafficking | Admission: $10 | Location: The MAX, 1478 S. 270 E. Building 2, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Moonlit Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required; state park fees may apply | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | W.E. Rock Western Series Round 2 | Admission: Adult two-day pass, $25; one-day pass, $15; children (8-15), $5; children (0-7), free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. | Desert Canyons Trail Build Day | Admission: Volunteer | Location: Desert Canyons Parkway off Southern Parkway, St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
