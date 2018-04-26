March 23, 1937 – April 20, 2018

Ruth Carol Hansen, 81, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, in St. George, Utah. She was born March 23, 1937, along with her twin brother, Rulon Carl, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Carol graduated from Bear River High School. She married Lee M. Hansen in Garland, Utah, on July 22, 1955. Their marriage was sealed in the Logan temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 14, 1956. They made their home in Utah in Corinne, Brigham City and Honeyville. They moved to St. George in their later years.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; brother, Carl; step-granddaughter, Stacy Renee Payne; and great-grandson, Travis Jacob Church. She is survived by her six children: Carol Lee (Kevin) Parrish, of Mesquite, Nevada, Sally (John) Higley, of Brigham City, Utah, Lisa (Thom) Payne, of Phelan, California, Darrel (Lisa) Hansen, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Linda (Ross) Deters, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Mitzi Mahler of San Antonio, Texas; 25 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and five honorary grandchildren, the Jacksons.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m., at the St. George LDS Riverbend Ward Chapel, 2583 E. 350 North, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church.

Carol will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.