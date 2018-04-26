Win tickets to 99.9 KONY Country’s ‘4th of July Celebration’ with Scotty McCreery before you can buy them

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah’s best country music radio station, 99.9 KONY Country, presents this year’s “4th of July Celebration” featuring country music star Scotty McCreery. Tim Gates of Due West will open the show at Dixie State University Trailblazer Stadium with his new band Gates.

This year’s Fourth of July festivities in St. George are going to be bigger and better than ever with concessions from Dixie State University, more food trucks, more portable restrooms and the biggest fireworks show in Southern Utah as well as the featured entertainment.

The stage will be located on the south end of the field this year with TV screens on both sides.

“We’re going bigger this year!” KONY Country morning show host Marty Lane said. “Obviously, we learned a few things from previous years. We’ll have more of everything.”

There are two opportunities for guests to enjoy the concert and fireworks from the stadium this year.

KONY is giving away hundreds of tickets at each of six live remote broadcasts beginning Saturday at RVzz and taking place at various locations on different dates following until May 19.

Guests can win tickets at one of the following live remote broadcasts:

Tickets will go on sale to the public May 19 at noon. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at $10 each. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early as the event is expected to sell out.

Tickets can be purchased online here when they become available for sale.

Know before you go

Dixie State’s Trailblazer Stadium is located at 505 S. 700 East in St. George.

Doors will open July 4 at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

Rules and regulations for the celebration are as follows:

Everyone must have a ticket – no exceptions, babies too.

No outside food or drinks except water. No coolers. There will be a bag check at the entrance.

Blankets encouraged. No chairs on track or field.

DSU Concessions will be open as well as food truck city and drink stations.

Entry is first come, first served. No saving seats or areas.

Same with parking. Save time: Take a taxi or an Uber.

When leaving the stadium, please clean up and use trash cans provided.

No alcohol, smoking or tobacco products allowed.

No re-entry.

There will be an alternate fireworks viewing area located on the university’s Encampment Mall near the Holland building. No tickets are required to enter these areas but pets are not allowed.

The 4th of July Celebration is presented by 99.9 KONY Country, Intermountain Healthcare’s Dixie Regional Medical Center, SkyWest Airlines, RAM Company, Little Caesars, Ken Garff St. George Ford, city of St. George, Lifetime, Andrus Transportation, Dixie State University and Morgan Pest Control.

For more information visit the 99.9 KONY Country website.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.