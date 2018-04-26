Running for a cause; ‘Miles 4 Myers’ race supports mother with breast cancer

Pink running shoe and "Miles 4 Myers" 4-mile fun run logo | Composite image created from the "Miles 4 Myers" flyer and courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Friends of a St. George woman who was recently diagnosed with cancer are hosting a 4-mile charity run May 12 to raise funds and awareness.

The “Miles 4 Myers” race will take place at the Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, at 7 a.m. and will benefit St. George resident Charlotte Myers and her family.

In 2017, shortly before her 32nd birthday, Myers was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She and her husband have four children.

The Myers family has lived in Southern Utah for eight years and were quickly embraced by the community, information from the event website states.

“Being in the community for the last 8 years has allowed us to establish Saint George as our home and see the love those around us have for our family,” Myers said in a post to the website.

As she has undergone cancer treatment, friends and family have rallied around Myers to create the Miles 4 Myers fun run to raise funds for the family’s medical expenses and to optimize overall awareness of breast cancer, organizer Kris Young said.

The 4-mile run is designed to be family-friendly, Young said. The community is invited to come run or walk the route and wear as much pink as they can to show their support for Myers.

The race will feature on-course support, refreshments at the finish line and more. Prizes will be given to the top three racers in each of the following categories:

Men (11 and over).

Women (11 and over).

Boys (10 and under).

Girls (10 and under).

Race registration is $25 for participants 11 and older and $5 for 10 and under. Registration can be done online.

To follow Myers and her family as they navigate family life and cancer treatment visit their Miles 4 Myers Facebook page or follow the family’s blog.

Event details

What: “Miles 4 Myers” 4-mile charity run.

When: Saturday, May 12, 7 a.m.

Where: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: $25 (11 and older); $5 (10 and under).

Register: Online.

Miles 4 Myers: Event page | Facebook | Website.

