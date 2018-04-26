Don’t miss Washington City’s biggest event; ‘Cotton Days’ officially underway

Composite image. In this 2017 file photo, a young girl points at an upcoming entry in the "Cotton Days" parade, Washington City, Utah, April 29, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Celebrating the history and founding of Washington City, the annual “Cotton Days” celebration kicked off on Monday and runs through the weekend. Join friends, family and the community to celebrate the pioneering history of the city while honoring the generations of the city’s future.

The Cotton Days celebration began Monday with Washington County youth partaking in second-grade field trips learning about the area’s pioneer heritage. Events Tuesday and Wednesday included an ice cream social at the historical museum and a junior rodeo at the old posse grounds at Milcreek Ranch.

But in case you missed either of these events, the fun doesn’t end there. On Friday at 10 a.m., the public is invited to Veterans Park, located at 75 E. Telegraph St., to listen to the Washington City Parks Department talk about Arbor Day and then watch as a tree is planted to celebrate. Come back to Veterans Park at 6 p.m. to enjoy an evening of fun put on by the St. George Chamber Of Commerce featuring a screening of “Paddington 2,” vendors, food and more.

Events resume bright and early Saturday. Start the day off with a full stomach as “Cotton Fest” kicks off at Veterans Park with a delicious breakfast put on by the Lion’s Club from 7-10 a.m. Funds raised at the breakfast will be used to help Washington City community service projects, scholarships and sight programs. Accepting cash only.

The Cotton Days family-friendly 5K fun run takes place at 7:30 a.m. at the Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park. Registration is $25 for the first family member and $15 for each additional family member (up to 6 people). Registration can be done online. For more information, call 435-656-6360.

The Cotton Days parade, themed “Feels Like Home,” starts at 9 a.m., with grand marshal Karen Jolley. Parade route is available here.

After the parade is over, head over to Veterans Park and continue the day of fun. There will be food, vendors, inflatables, water walker balls and so much more. There will also be a car show at Nisson Park 10 a.m. and a tractor pull at 11 a.m. in the dirt.

Finally, head to the Washington City Historical Museum, 25. E. Telegraph, at 6 p.m. on Sunday for a historical fireside presented by the Washington City Historical Society.

For the most accurate and up to date list of events please visit the Cotton Days website or Facebook page.

