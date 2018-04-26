Rear impact launches loaded truck 15 feet forward in Washington City crash

Chevrolet Impala and pickup truck are extensively damaged after two-vehicle collision on 200 East, Washington City, Utah, April 26, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A two-vehicle crash injured one woman and launched 5,000 pounds of tile from the back of a flatbed pickup into the air Thursday morning.

Officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on 200 East involving a red 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a Dodge flatbed pickup truck with one injured driver, Washington City Police Lt. Jason Williams said.

Officers found the Impala smashed against the rear of the pickup truck, with the flatbed of the truck sitting on top of the front section of the car.

The woman driving the Impala sustained head and facial injuries and was treated at the scene by EMTs but declined transport to the hospital.

Officers learned after speaking with witnesses that the Impala was heading north on 200 East and struck the pickup truck with enough force to launch the truck forward nearly 15 feet, Williams said.

The cause of the crash is undetermined, as the Impala driver “didn’t know what happened and really couldn’t give us very much information,” Williams said, adding that there were no visible signs of distraction and nothing to indicate impairment.

The pickup truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash, as the driver was working outside nearby when the incident occurred.

Three witnesses, who asked to remain anonymous, were present when the collision occurred, working in their yard just feet away.

One of the witnesses said she had her back to the street when she heard “the loudest noise, it was so loud I screamed,” she said, adding that the sound made her turn around in time to see “the back of the truck up in the air, with all of that stuff falling off of it before it came back down and crashed to the ground.”

Another witness indicated the truck was stacked with 5,000 pounds of tile, which was launched into the air upon impact and “came crashing back down,” scattering broken tiles across the roadway. The witness also said they heard no screeching just before the crash and there were no signs of skid marks on the roadway.

The witness said that bystanders tried to help the injured Impala driver who was “bleeding heavily from her head after the crash.”

When the wrecker arrived and separated the vehicles, a section of the Impala’s front fender remained wedged between the rear tire and the undercarriage of the truck.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were later towed from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews