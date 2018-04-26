Police investigate report of woman held captive in St. George apartment

St. George Police Officers respond to a two-vehicle collision on Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, Feb. 20, 2018 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Wednesday in a case involving a woman reportedly being held against her will inside of an apartment in St George, as the investigation into the incident continues.

At 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of West 360 North after a 911 call reported that a woman who traveled from Las Vegas to St. George with friends was “being held against their will and was not allowed to leave,” St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

It was also reported that illegal drug use and fraudulent activity was taking place at the residence where the woman, who lives out of state, was being held, Trombley said.

Police responded to the apartment to perform a welfare check on the woman and found her inside of the residence, Trombley said, adding “that individual is safe and working with detectives at this time.”

While investigating the call, officers arrested 21-year-old Anthony Marcos Alamillo, of St. George, for multiple offenses, Trombley said. He was subsequently booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Alamillo was formally charged Thursday with a third-degree felony count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, along with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of paraphernalia, both of which are class B misdemeanors, with bail set at $6,360, according to court documents.

During the investigation, officers learned that a family member received a call from the woman stating that she was being held against her will, and the relative called 911 to have officers “go out and check on the individual,” Trombley said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released as it may jeopardize detectives’ efforts, she added.

Alamillo was released from custody Thursday after posting a bond, with an initial appearance scheduled May 3 in 5th District Court in St. George.

Trombley said that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and does not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

