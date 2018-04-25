Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas hosts ‘Cornhole Tournament’ for Children’s Justice Center; 40 years of honesty and integrity

A family enjoys a Bullfrog Spa in this undated marketing image, location not specified | Photo courtesy of Bullfrog Spas marketing / Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas, St. George News

FEATURE — If you are looking for a refreshing dive into your own pool or the relaxing warmth and bubbles of a spa grab your swimsuit – really – and head over to Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas. Make that visit on April 27 and you can participate in Tropical’s Cornhole Tournament benefiting the Washington County Children’s Justice Center … and take advantage of the company’s spring sale ongoing through April 30th.

Since 1978 this family-owned business has been helping many Southern Utah residents create an oasis in their own backyards with a fiberglass pool.

Tropical started 40 years ago when Neil Hardy first brought fiberglass pools to St. George, his son, Bruce Hardy, said. To this day, Neil Hardy is very much involved with the business.

In 2002, Bullfrog Spas hot tubs, manufactured in Salt Lake City, were added to the inventory, enhancing Tropical’s product offerings.

To last four decades in business is no small feat. Bruce Hardy said it isn’t something they did by luck, attributing the success of Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas to the guiding principles of honesty and integrity.

“You do what you can to make the customer feel good about you,” he said, adding that his favorite part of the business is working with customers. “There’s a lot of good customers out here in Southern Utah.”

The business enjoys an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Though sales slowed during the economic downturn of 2008, Bruce Hardy said that for the most part business has always moved at a steady pace.

Tropical offers everything from the complete design and installation of a fiberglass pool or Bullfrog spa to pool service and repairs.

Perhaps the most unique and fun thing about the business is their mood room where customers can bring their swimsuits and try out the different jets before making their Bullfrog spa purchase.

“Basically (customers) can take the spa for a test drive and know what they are buying,” Bruce Hardy said.

Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas services all of Washington County and some parts of Iron County.

Spring into a Spa Sale and Cornhole Tournament

From now until April 30 Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas is holding its “Spring into a Spa Sale.” Customers can get a $500 rebate or 3.99 percent financing (on approved credit) for 60 months on a new Bullfrog spa.

To celebrate the sale and to raise money for a good cause, Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas is hosting a cornhole tournament at their showroom on Red Hills Parkway Friday. The double elimination tournament will feature a host of prizes from Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas as well as a laser teeth-whitening treatment, a spray-in truck bedliner and more.

Entrance into the tournament is $20 and proceeds will be donated to the Washington County Children’s Justice Center.

The tournament takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1333 E. Red Hills Pkwy in St. George. Competitors can register online.

Event details

What: Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas’ Cornhole Tournament.

When: Friday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Tropical Fiberglass Pools & Spas, 1333 E. Red Hills Pkwy., St. George.

Cost: $20 donation to play.

Register: Online.

Resources

Tropical Fiberglass Pools and Bullfrog Spas | Address: 1333 E. Red Hills Pkwy., St. George. | Telephone: 435-688-8797 | Facebook | Website.

