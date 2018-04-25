Lion’s Gate Recovery brings lifesaving substance abuse recovery services to Cedar City

Lion's Gate Recovery has a new facility in Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Lion's Gate Recovery, St. George News / Cedar City News

FEATURE — Lion’s Gate Recovery, a private substance abuse treatment facility, recently opened doors on a new location in Cedar City.

Building on the success of programs located in Toquerville and St. George, Operations Director Josh Campbell and Clinical Director Aaron Ward –themselves recovering addicts – are excited to be able to bring their program to Cedar City.

There was an overwhelming need in Cedar City for a private treatment facility, Campbell said, to help the growing community address substance abuse.

Judges, attorneys, probation officers and families had all reached out to him to see if Lion’s Gate Recovery could help, Campbell said.

The new facility opened March 1. It is already receiving a ton of positive feedback for the lifesaving services the facility provides, he said, adding:

“We’re here to help Cedar City families who are struggling with addiction. The community has been very welcoming.”

Lion’s Gate’s success is due in large part to both Campbell and Ward’s own experiences with addiction and recovery. The pair have the unique ability to empathize with and reach patients on a personal level – patients like Amanda Stanger, who credits Campbell and Ward with giving her the tools of recovery and transforming her life.

In her own words, Stanger told St. George News how much Campbell and Ward helped her.

I can’t say enough good things about Aaron Ward and Josh Campbell, they gave me the tools that helped me pull myself out of the hell I was in to live a happy and healthy, substance-free life. They loved me until I could love myself, helped me find my self worth, and today, I have a choice. Before I started the program with Aaron and Josh, I was hopeless and helpless and had tried everything and nothing worked until I decided to work with them. Today, I have almost 2 years clean from alcohol and drugs, I am a productive member of society and I get to be the mom that my daughter needs and deserves. I have been able to gain a spiritual connection, a relationship with myself and repair my family relationships. I am forever grateful for my sobriety and the life I live today is beautiful. Aaron and Josh paved the way as my predecessors in recovery from drugs and alcohol. I am eternally grateful for these men and the work they do.

About Lion’s Gate Recovery

Lion’s Gate Recovery is a private substance abuse treatment facility with outpatient locations in St. George and Cedar City and a residential facility in Toquerville.

The new Cedar City location is located at 535 S. Main St., Suite 2.

The facility’s program focuses on four key components to addiction recovery: physical recovery, psychological recovery, social recovery and spiritual recovery.

Both Campbell and Ward, along with the dedicated staff at Lion’s Gate Recovery, believe that the key to successful addiction recovery is about overcoming more than just the physical addiction to the substance.

Anyone who is struggling with substance addiction or those who have loved ones who are struggling should call telephone 866-498-7890 in Cedar City or telephone 866-471-9476 in St. George. The telephone lines are open 24/7.

Lion’s Gate Recovery accepts most insurance plans. To learn more about its recovery programs, please see the Lion’s Gate website.

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Lion’s Gate Recovery: Website | Facebook St. George: Address: 260 West St. George Blvd. | 24/7 telephone line 866-471-9476. Cedar City: Address: 535 S. Main St. No. 2 | 24/7 telephone line 866-498-7890.



Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.