International award winning singer to perform in Cedar City

Chenille Saunders, undated | Photo courtesy of Mary Ann Sharp, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Cedar City resident and international award-winner Chenille Saunders will perform in Cedar City Saturday at Cedar High School.

Originally from Logan, Utah, Saunders has gone on to win the 2017/2018 International Female Vocalist of the Year and the 2017/2018 International Female Entertainer of the Year from the North American Country Music Association in Tennessee. Saunders had moved to Illinois, but recently moved to Cedar City.

Saunders already has two albums released: “I Believe in Christ,” with international concert pianist Marvin Goldstein and “My Favorite Broadway Hits.”

Saunders has a 4 1/2 octave range. She is trained classically in opera but sings country, gospel, Broadway, inspirational favorites and patriotic songs.

Saunders performs at churches, concert halls, performing arts schools, conventions, workshops and more. Currently scheduling her fall tour, her first show will be the Victory Concert at Cedar High School on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Event details

What: Victory Concert featuring award-winning performer Chenille Saunders.

When: Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Where: Cedar High School, 703 W. 600 South, Cedar City

Details: Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets available at this link.

