International award winning singer to perform in Cedar City

Written by Ric Wayman
April 25, 2018
Chenille Saunders, undated | Photo courtesy of Mary Ann Sharp, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Cedar City resident and international award-winner Chenille Saunders will perform in Cedar City Saturday at Cedar High School.

Chenille Saunders, undated | Photo courtesy of Mary Ann Sharp, St. George News

Originally from Logan, Utah, Saunders has gone on to win the 2017/2018 International Female Vocalist of the Year and the 2017/2018 International Female Entertainer of the Year from the North American Country Music Association in Tennessee. Saunders had moved to Illinois, but recently moved to Cedar City.

Saunders already has two albums released: “I Believe in Christ,” with international concert pianist Marvin Goldstein and “My Favorite Broadway Hits.”

Saunders has a 4 1/2 octave range. She is trained classically in opera but sings country, gospel, Broadway, inspirational favorites and patriotic songs.

Saunders performs at churches, concert halls, performing arts schools, conventions, workshops and more. Currently scheduling her fall tour, her first show will be the Victory Concert at Cedar High School on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Event details

  • What: Victory Concert featuring award-winning performer Chenille Saunders.
  • When: Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Cedar High School, 703 W. 600 South, Cedar City
  • Details: Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets available at this link.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman "I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words." A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his partner Terri, two snoring dogs and too many neurotic cats.

Posted in Arts & Entertainment, Events, Life, Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply