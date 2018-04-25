Southern Utah college, high school students bring home almost 40 medals from SkillsUSA competition

Southern Utah college and high school students brought home 38 medals from the 2018 statewide SkillsUSA competition. | Image by ikryannikovgmailcom/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Participating in events that reflected their respective areas of study, college and high school students from Southern Utah brought home 38 medals from the statewide SkillsUSA competition. Winners will have the opportunity to compete at the national competition in June.

The Utah SkillsUSA championships consist of competitive events highlighting the best career and technical education students in the state. This year’s contest took place April 12-13 at Salt Lake Community College. As part of the competition, students participated in events related to a variety of areas of study, ranging from architectural design to digital cinema production to screen printing technology.

Of the Southern Utah schools in attendance, Dixie Tech took the lion’s share of the medals – 14 total, nine of which were gold. Other area schools brought home the following:

Canyon View High School, Cedar City: three medals – one gold.

Desert Hills High School, St. George: eleven medals – three gold.

Dixie High School, St. George: four medals – two gold.

Dixie State University, St. George: one medal – one gold.

Parowan High School, Parowan: one medal – one gold.

Southern Utah University, Cedar City: four medals – one gold.

For the complete listing of events and individual winners, see the SkillsUSA 2018 final medalists listing here.

Dixie Tech instructors largely attribute the success of their students to the new campus, updated equipment and support from the community.

“We could not be more proud of these impressive students and the fantastic instructors who have a true commitment to excellence,” said Jordan Rushton, vice president of instruction at Dixie Technical College.

SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization serving more than 395,000 people enrolled in trade, technical, skilled and health occupations. Event winners will have the opportunity to represent their respective schools and the state of Utah at the National SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Kentucky, June 25-30.

At the annual national-level championships, 6,500 students will compete in 100 hands-on skill and leadership contests.

