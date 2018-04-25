July 17, 1943 — April 23, 2018

Mary Margaret O’Mara Fish, 74, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018. She was born July 17, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Jack Loren Gibson and Mary Lucille Rawlings Gibson. She was recently widowed from Lewis J. Fish, of St. George.

Mary was raised by her grandparents Jacob and Emma Zinsmiester in Indiana where she later would meet the first love of her life Daniel O’Mara and have five beautiful children together.

She loved working for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana as a detention officer and later as a caregiver for the elderly. Several years ago, she moved to St. George, Utah, and found Lewis J Fish, the second love of her life and was adopted to into a large loving family. Mary loved animals, painting, horses, reading, music but mostly spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Lisa O’Mara of Seminole, Florida; Colleen White (Michael) of New Port Richey, Florida; Danette Scholet of Dunedin, Florida; Pamela O’Mara of St. George; Daniel O’Mara (Charmain) of Hurricane; Carolyn Capps (Jim) of Austin, Texas; Jessie Datwyler (Scott) of Smithfield; Lorna Park (Steve) of Kaysville; Yvonne Spendlove (Kim) of Virgin; grandchildren Amanda Hess, Brian Scholet, Sean Shite, Rachel White, Jake Stone, Kyle Shurtliff, Andy Hale, Christopher O’Mara, Brittney O’Mara, Alyssa O’Mara, Heather O’Mara and 24 more from her new beloved family; great-grandchildren Keaton Chappelle, Mia Chappelle, Nalani Hess, Bailey Bontz, Andy Hale IV, Zoey Hale and 52 more from her new beloved family; sisters Linda Louise Caldwell and Gayle West.

She is preceded in death by her spouse Lewis J. Fish of St. George; her parents and grandchildren Nicholas Bontz, Aaron Scholet and Adam Scholet.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 27, at 2 p.m., at the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 W., Hurricane.

There will be a viewing one hour prior to services at the mortuary from 1-2 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

