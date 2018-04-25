Utah Highway Patrol looking for driver involved in Camaro wreck off SR-14

Tow truck workers remove a wrecked Chevrolet Camaro from the scene of a rollover in Cedar Canyon, Cedar City, Utah, April 25, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police are searching for the driver of a dark gray Chevrolet Camaro that was found wrecked off the side of state Route 14 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident apparently occurred sometime Wednesday afternoon, but the car was unoccupied at the time it was noticed. It was found amid evergreen bushes and other foliage on the south side of SR-14, about 100 feet from the road. Skid marks on the road appeared to show the driver had been westbound down Cedar Canyon toward Cedar City, before leaving the road on the south side and crashing into the trees.

Sgt. Ryan Bauer of Utah Highway Patrol said that as of 7 p.m., the driver had not yet been found, but investigators are aware of the registered owner’s identity.

“It may take awhile before the driver is found,” Bauer told Cedar City News.

Two tow truck employees retrieved the vehicle from the scene between 6 and 6:45 p.m., using a winch to bring the car up a steep slope on the side of the highway.

Before removing the car, the workers had to move a couple of discarded couches that happened to be between the vehicle and the road. Several discarded elk hides and other debris were also lying on the ground nearby.

Based on the heavy damage to the vehicle, it is possible the driver may have sustained injuries. Anyone who has information regarding the driver of the vehicle is asked to call the Cedar Communications Center dispatch at either 435-586-9445 or 435-586-0062.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

