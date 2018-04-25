Jeremy Young

April 25, 2018

Feb. 17, 1981 — April 23, 2018

Jeremy Young, 37, passed away April 23, 2018, in Santa Clara, Utah. He was born Feb. 17, 1981, in Savannah, Georgia, to Richard M. Young and Jeanne Fleming Boyd. He married Megan Hatch Young.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 28, at 11 a.m., at the Santa Clara LDS 16th Ward, 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah.
  • Visitations will be held Friday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to service, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church.
  • Interment will be at the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

