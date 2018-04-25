Feb. 17, 1981 — April 23, 2018

Jeremy Young, 37, passed away April 23, 2018, in Santa Clara, Utah. He was born Feb. 17, 1981, in Savannah, Georgia, to Richard M. Young and Jeanne Fleming Boyd. He married Megan Hatch Young.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 28, at 11 a.m., at the Santa Clara LDS 16 th Ward, 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah.

Ward, 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to service, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

