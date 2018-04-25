Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in classic car through 3 states

Mesquite Police Department vehicle, Mesquite, Nev., Aug. 9, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mesquite Police officers arrested a St. George man after a foot chase and a pursuit that began in St. George and ended in Mesquite, Nevada – a chase that involved triple-digit speeds in a stolen vintage car.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Franklin Sanchez.

The incident began with a 911 call from the owner of a 1971 pearl white Mercury Cougar, which he said had been stolen from the parking lot of an automobile repair shop in St. George just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

St. George Police officers spotted the car near 900 East and Red Hills Parkway, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

Police began following the car and after Sanchez ran several red lights and stop signs in an apparent attempt to flee police, a short pursuit took place before it was terminated minutes later as a safety precaution.

“There was heavier traffic and it was during morning hours, so the pursuit was stopped in the interest of public safety,” Trombley said.

The car was then spotted by another officer who observed the Mercury entering Interstate 15 heading south.

The St. George Communications Center sent out an alert to surrounding agencies, including Mohave County, Arizona, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, as well as the Nevada Highway Patrol and Mesquite Police in Nevada, advising them to be on the lookout for the car.

The car continued south reaching speeds of more than 100 mph as troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety pursued the car when it entered Arizona, and were then assisted by Mesquite Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol as it approached the Nevada border, Mesquite Police officer Quinn Averett said.

EMTs were dispatched from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue as a precaution.

Averett said the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns when Sanchez entered Mesquite.

A short time later, Sanchez stopped the car near First North Street and fled on foot.

Meanwhile, police established a perimeter around the area while alerts were released notifying the community that a suspect was evading police. Mesquite schools were notified and placed on lock down.

Approximately two hours after Sanchez entered Nevada he was located by officers and taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. MST, Averett said.

The investigation by Nevada authorities is ongoing and criminal charges will be released at a later time, Averett said.

Trombley said Sanchez will also face charges in Utah and added that he is also wanted for questioning in a prior case involving a stolen vehicle.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews