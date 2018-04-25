Bystander threatened with knife and ashtray while helping store clerk

St. George Police patrol vehicle on Bluff Street near construction zone, St. George, Utah, Jan. 26, 2018 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested for aggravated assault after threatening a bystander with a knife outside a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. a man, later identified as 25-year-old Daniel John Reedy Jr., of St. George, entered Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop, located at 1880 W. Sunset Blvd., and “attempted to start a fight with the store clerk,” St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

Reedy entered the store unlawfully after being officially trespassed on March 27, which prohibited him from returning to the property, according to police.

A customer inside the store witnessed the altercation and saw that Reedy was holding a folded pocket knife in his hand, prompting the bystander to intercede on the clerk’s behalf by physically removing Reedy from the store.

Reedy allegedly began physically fighting with the bystander outside of the store and during the struggle attempted to open the knife he was holding. The bystander eventually was able to get Reedy to drop the knife, Trombley said.

Once the “threat was removed,” Trombley said, the passerby disengaged himself from the confrontation by reentering the store.

Minutes later, the bystander left the store and was confronted by Reedy who was holding a large outdoor ashtray that he picked up from the sidewalk outside the store.

Witnesses told police that Reedy ran toward the bystander in a threatening manner, Trombley said. Fearing for his safety, the bystander was able to duck behind vehicles in the parking lot to avoid being struck by the large metal object.

A second bystander witnessed the incident, attempted to intervene and called 911, Trombley said. Within minutes officers arrived and took Reedy into custody.

He was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility and booked on aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a class C misdemeanor, and is currently being held on $5,680 bail.

Washington County Attorney Brock Belnap said Reedy faces the aggravated assault charge due to the incident involving use or threat with a weapon that was present at the scene. First, the alleged threat of using a knife, as well as the large outdoor metal ashtray, which could have caused severe bodily harm to the bystander if he would have been struck by it.

No serious injuries were reported.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

