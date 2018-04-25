Every grocery and convenience store will need a liquor license to sell beer under a new Utah law

Beer in a supermarket, Salt Lake City, Utah, undated. | Photo courtesy of Ben Winslow, Fox13now.com, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Under a new law passed by the Legislature, every single grocery and convenience store in Utah that wants to sell beer will have to apply for a liquor license.

According to a report from Fox13Now, these businesses will apply for “off-premise” beer licenses that will subject them to new regulations from Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The DABC said it will begin taking applications in July, when the law takes effect.

“The licenses were previously local and now with the new legislation, it will be overseen by the state,” DABC Commissioner Neal Berube said.

Mom-and-pop convenience stores and mega-grocery chains will face inspections and, if there are violations, fines or revocation of their beer license.

There are also new restrictions being put in place limiting beer displays to only two areas in a store and signage clearly warning that people are purchasing an alcoholic beverage.

The DABC is bracing for an increased workload.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station