May 13, 1976 — April 16, 2018

Shaun Hall Stout was born on May 13, 1976, in Cedar City to Jerry and Linda Stout and passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018, at the young age of 41 from complications from diabetes and the horrible disease of addiction. While Shaun was not defined by this cruel disease, it took its terrible toll on him.

Shaun grew up in Hurricane, Utah, where he attended Hurricane High School and graduated with his friends in 1994.

In 2000 Shaun started dating Wendy Halverson, and on May 26, 2002, they were blessed with a son, Jordan Stout, whom he loved very much. Shaun was the happiest when he was with him; they loved to fish and spend time outdoors together.

Shaun met Theresa Mora when he was 16 and later married her on July 15, 2006. They were together on and off for many years.

Shaun was loved by all that knew him. He will always be remembered for his good heart, warm smile, laughter and love, and he was quick to share that love with everyone. He was always quick to tell his mom that he was her favorite child. He had many friends and family that loved him dearly. He always made sure to call and wish them happy birthday and never forgot to tell them he loved them.

We are grateful that Shaun was an organ donor and was able to donate his liver to someone in need.

Shaun is survived by his son, Jordan Stout of St. George; his mother, Linda (Lorry) Stratton of Hurricane; his father, Jerry Stout of St. George; and his siblings, Corry (Ashlee) Stout and Casey (Heather) Stout of Hurricane. He also had two stepsisters: Leanne Stratton of Texas and Jenell (Cody) Stratton Lower of South Korea. He also is the uncle to lots of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

His family would like to give special thanks for all the many kind acts of love.

Celebration of life

Shaun’s family will be holding a celebration of his life.

There will be a visitation from 10 -11 a.m. and a memorial from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 155 E. 1050 North, Hurricane.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home.

