FBI asks public’s help locating missing person

ST. GEORGE — The FBI is asking for help in locating a missing woman from Bozeman, Montana. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City FBI field office, the woman may have been spotted in Utah or traveled through Utah at various points since she went missing.

Danielle Diamond, age 25, has been missing since Nov. 27, 2017. She was last seen at the Bozeman Public Library. The FBI said Diamond did not have a car or a phone. She was last seen wearing brown sweatpants and a multicolored beanie hat. She may possibly have a bag with clothes and essential items.

Diamond is described has having brown eyes and medium- to dark-brown hair that is long and wavy. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Diamond has a Mayan rune tattoo on her neck and also has a tattoo on her back.

She has recently been known to be traveling in the states of Texas and Colorado. Sandra Yi Barker, public affairs specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City division, said Diamond may have been see in Salt Lake in the past month, but that sighting remains unconfirmed.

“It’s possible that Diamond may have also passed through Salt Lake to get to Denver, where she spent last summer, in homeless shelters,” Barker said in a press release

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line in Salt Lake City at 801-579-6187

