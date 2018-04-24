Jan. 25, 1924 — April 18, 2018

LaNorma Seegmiller Sandberg, 94, was joyfully reunited with her eternal companion Wednesday, April 18, 2018. She was born Jan. 25, 1924, in St. George to Daniel and Juie Adams Seegmiller. She married and was sealed for time and eternity to Lloyd Snow Sandberg September 23, 1947, in the St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LaNorma was raised on Flood Street in St. George and was living in Washington Fields and working at JCPenney when she met Lloyd. They attended Brigham Young University and lived in Virden, New Mexico, before making their home in Hurricane.

In addition to raising seven children, she served in her ward wherever she was asked and also as a poll worker in her community. In their empty nesting years, LaNorma served a mission with her husband in Venezuela in 1989 and served many years in the St. George Temple.

LaNorma’s life was centered around serving others, first her husband and children, and then reaching out to neighbors, ward family and community members. She was known for her love and compassion for all but especially for those who may have been overlooked by others. In her home, there were no strangers.

Her family remembers her as a woman of depth and beauty. She would often stay up all night on Christmas sewing for her family. She could put a stick in the ground and make it grow and then from those plants make countless meals. She was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for years teaching knots and even how to fix a plug on an electrical cord. No one ever left LaNorma’s home without being offered something to eat — most of the children remember their mom showing up with breakfast at school because they’d gotten out of the house without it.

She was a loving daughter who took care of her mother-in-law and her own mother in their aged years in her home. She could coo any baby out of fussiness. Her happy demeanor and witty little quips and comebacks will be missed — Be good, but if you can’t be good, be careful!

She is survived by her children: Guy and Sharon Hinchcliff (North Ogden), Curtis and Jean Sandberg (Hurricane), Bevin and Susan Johnson (Hurricane), Kim and Cindy Booth (Upton, Wyoming), Brent and Allyson Sandberg (North Logan), Jerald and Lesa Sandberg (St. George) and Shayne and Julie Hutchings (Apple Valley), 35 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild due in July.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers and sisters, two grandchildren, Mandy Johnson and Challes Sandberg, and two great-grandchildren, Krystal Bates and Jordan Miller.

LaNorma’s family is grateful to Victoria and DeAnna and their colleagues at Zion’s Way for their loving hospice care and attention.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 28, at 11 a.m., at the LDS Hurricane Utah Stake Center, 677 S. 700 West, Hurricane.

Viewings will be held April 27 from 5-7 p.m. and April 28 from 9-10:45 a.m. at the same location.

Interment will take place in the Hurricane Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.