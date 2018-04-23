Old drugs in your medicine cabinet? Time to clear them out safely.

April 23, 2018
ST. GEORGE — Disposing of old prescription drugs can be a bit of a problem. Flushing them down the toilet is not a good way of getting rid of them. In the garbage is not even an option. But there will be a safe and easy way to get them out of your house without risk of any contamination this Saturday.

Both Washington and Iron counties are sponsoring “Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.”

The Washington County event will take place between 10 a.m. and noon at Smith’s Food and Drug on the corner of St. George Boulevard and Bluff Street in St. George.

Iron County officials have scheduled their event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar City Smith’s Food and Drug, 633 S. Main Street.

Both locations will offer free disposal of unwanted or expired prescription medication or over-the-counter drugs.

Event details

  • What: Washington County Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
  • When: Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.
  • Where: Smith’s Food and Drug, 20 N. Bluff Street, St. George.
  • Details: Free disposal of unwanted or expired prescription medication or over-the-counter drugs.
  • What: Iron County Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
  • When: Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Smith’s, 633 S. Main Street, Cedar City
  • Details: Free disposal of unwanted or expired prescription medication or over-the-counter drugs.

