Should the BLM remove ‘excess’ wild horses in southeastern Utah? Comment period open.

PRICE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment analyzing a proposal to gather and remove excess wild horses in Emery County and apply fertility control treatment on the remaining wild horses.

The area of the proposal – the Muddy Creek Herd Management Area – is located approximately 20 miles south of Ferron in the San Rafael Swell. It consists of approximately 283,400 acres of public and state lands.

The environmental assessment analyzes a proposal to gather and remove excess wild horses and apply fertility control between two and four times over a 10-year period. The environmental assessment is available to view online.

Written comments to the BLM’s Price Field Office about the proposal will be accepted by letter or email until May 20.

Special attention will be given to those comments that contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Comments should be as specific as possible. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process. Reference “Muddy Creek Wild Horse Gather Plan EA” when submitting comments.

Written comments may be mailed to the following address:

BLM Price Field Office

Attn: Price Field Office manager

125 S. 600 West

Price, UT 84501

Comments may also be emailed to blm_ut_pr_whb@blm.gov.

Those who provide comments are advised that before including their address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information, they should be aware that the entire comment – including the personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For additional environmental assessment-specific information, contact Mike Tweddell at 435-636-3600. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Information Relay Service at 800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the field office. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and replies are provided during normal business hours.

