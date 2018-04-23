Perspectives: The relationship between character and self-determination

Photo by phototechno/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — One of the biggest mistakes we make is when we seek to control others through the use of state force.

A prime example of this can be seen in the feverish opposition to a medicinal cannabis initiative that Utah voters will consider this fall. Concerns over medical safety are a red herring, considering the amount of authentic research that has been done over the years.

Ultimately, it comes down to modern-day prohibitionists advocating the use of state force to criminalize and punish patients who wish to use a naturally occurring substance. Ostensibly, the larger message they wish to send is a moral one about the evils of substance abuse.

They failing to distinguish between peaceful patients who have harmed no one and users who engage in criminal behavior to fund their addiction. They fail to realize that the virtuous society they wish to promote cannot exist where submissive people are not free to choose and free to act for themselves.

Put another way, there can be no true moral qualities where there is not respect for the free choices and actions of others. Virtue is not virtue if it is not freely chosen.

This same argument can be applied to the gun control debate.

When a shooting takes place, too many people have been conditioned to focus on the tool that was used rather than the attacker’s choice to commit violence. Attempting to restrict the public from owning a particular weapon does nothing to address the larger question of how someone can give in to the darkness of which each of us is capable.

In other nations where strict limits on gun ownership have been imposed, those who give in to evil have simply chosen other weapons.

Tricia Beck-Peter has made a powerful case that our personal character is a more effective antidote to evil than the oppressive control of others. She reminds us that “every individual with the capacity for heroism is a potential villain who chose differently.”

Beck-Peter starts with the premise that violence can be prevented through either oppression or character. Clearly, a lot of people have bought into the notion that we should cry out to government to oppress us for our own good.

But this would be a mistake in that it robs us of our ability to choose to be good people.

Beck-Peter writes:

It’s frightening, but it’s necessary for us as individuals of strong character to face our capacity for evil. Otherwise, we could not choose goodness. And if we can’t choose goodness, we float powerlessly in a vacuum of moral impotence, unable to hone the swords of our character on the whetstone of difficult choices. We have to be able to choose goodness to be good. Because you could do that, but you don’t. You have chosen not to.

This approach recognizes that personal character is a far more effective deterrent to evil than simplistic outward exertions of official coercion.

There are other benefits as well.

We all know individuals of strong character. Do they not serve as a clear source of goodness, courage and inspiration to everyone around them?

If we’re serious about making the right kind of difference, our personal character is an area where we each have complete control. That is where our time and efforts would be best spent.

Each of us has daily opportunities to exert influence on the world around us. One of the biggest challenges a person can face is choosing how best to use his or her energy in ways that are positive.

Unfortunately, our personal energies are not limitless, and that means we have to consciously focus them where they are likely to do the most good. This is particularly true when it comes to our moral energy.

Paul Rosenberg described a perfect example of how moral energy can be wasted when he wrote the following:

The internal energies of a mainstream, respectable couple, for example, are almost fully directed away from serious moral issues. This couple likely devotes extreme levels of emotion (drawn from the same energy pool as moral energy) to harmless diversions: the environment, their pets, hating one or the other political party, office politics, complaining about all the small moral failures they see, and so on.

For instance, how many people spend time consuming political mass media content that’s designed to keep them fearful and angry? How many divert hours of their attention to social media, sports and gossip?

Some focus their moral energy exclusively on trying to control other people. Others seem to find purpose in reflexively tearing down what others are doing without ever actually contributing anything of value themselves.

Such distractions keep us mired in the status quo and can prevent us from having the sort of meaningful impact that genuinely improves the world. Sound character establishes greater authentic morality than force ever will.

