Police ask for public’s aid in finding person of interest in theft

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in locating a person of interest possibly involved in a burglary over the weekend.

The incident involved a business on St. George Boulevard where a window was broken out Sunday between midnight and 12:30 a.m., St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said. The business did not wish to be identified, she said.

An individual gained access to the business through the broken window and stole various items inside, all while being caught on a surveillance camera.

Images taken from the camera footage were posted on the St. George Police Facebook page Monday. Those images are shown below.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in these images or has information on the incident is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident no. 18P010049.

Any persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

